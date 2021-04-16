Amway Launches Chyawanprash by Nutrilite

Udaipur : Amway India, one of the country’s leading FMCG direct selling companies today announced the launch of Chyawanprash by Nutrilite, under its flagship brand Nutrilite. Chyawanprash by Nutrilite is a concentrated blend of nutrient-rich 32 herbs authenticated by DNA fingerprinting made with 16 certified organic ingredients, and with no preservatives. Inspired by classical Indian recipe, the Nutrilite Chyawanprash formulation primarily aims to support immunity, rejuvenation of the body, boosts strength and stamina, besides helping fight the day-to-day infections.This launch marks Amway’s foray into the Chyawanprash segment, with the strategy to capture a sizable pie of the growing Ayurveda market in the county.

Announcing the launch, Mr. Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India, said, “Amway’s formidable presence in the vitamin and dietary supplements market with sharp focus on the traditional herbal category made it natural for us to extend into the Chyawanprash segment. On the back of successful growth trajectory and category potential, we aim to capture 20% market share of the premium Chyawanprash segment in the first year. We will continue to innovate and further strengthen the nutrition category with a special focus on traditional herbs range.”A global leader in the nutrition segment, Amway continues to solidify its leadership in the nutrition and immunity domain through consistent product innovation and unique seed-to-supplement process.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Gursharan Cheema, Sr. Vice President, North & South, Amway India said, “As people embrace holistic approach to wellness with focus on nutrition, there is a growing demand for quality nutrition product, especially the nutrition supplements made with the Indian traditional herbs. Backed with our expertise in the area of nutrition and wellness, we have indigenously developed Chyawanprash by Nutrilite. It is a true amalgamation of traditional Indian wisdom and modern science. Our product ensures highest level of purity, safety and potency and comes with simple and yet informative labelling that helps consumers make better and informed choices. To ensure optimum reach and engage consumers we are introducing digital activations across platforms. In <region>, we will be supporting the launch with educational sessions for the direct sellers along with a multi-media campaign focused at creating awareness on the category targeted at the discerning consumers. Given the strong legacy of brand Nutrilite and the equity it holds, we are confident that Chyawanprash by Nutrilite will certainly win consumer confidence.”

Further talking about the herbal nutrition category performance, Mr Ajay Khanna, CMO, Amway India, said, “In line with the consumers’ inclination towards herbal products with traditional ingredients, the Nutrilite Traditional Herbs Range (NTHR) has witnessed a strong double-digit growth in 2020. The range is hugely popular among the U35, as we witnessed the U35 buyers of NTHR grow significantly from 35% to 45% in 2020, reflecting their strong preference for the traditional herbs’ nutrition range. As optimum nutrition continues to be a key priority for the consumers, we expect the contribution of Amway’s nutrition category to grow to 65% of the total business by 2024. The Nutrilite traditional herbs range is projected to grow three times, with Chyawanprash by Nutrilite estimated to account close to 10% of the NTHR sales by 2024.”

The company forayed into the traditional herb nutrition space with Nutrilite Traditional Herbs Range in 2018. With just six products, the range clocked INR 100 crores in 2020, indicating a huge growth potential. Going by the market trend, the company is channelizing its energies in bolstering innovation to accelerate the traditional herbs range, further driving growth for the nutrition category and for Amway. Chyawanprash by Nutrilite is the new addition to the traditional herbs range, which is expected to be one of the key growth levers for the category.

