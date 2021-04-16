106 micro-containment zones under strict watch, 156 outlets seized in Udaipur

Udaipur : With the continuous upsoar in corona cases, the district administration is creating social pressure on the public as well as cracking the whip on the commercial establishments, malls, hotels and showrooms that are being penalised for flouting COVID protocols especially permitting customers without masks and not maintaining social distancing inside their premises.

With 918 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, the district and police administration suggested that strictness may further increase if people don’t adhere to the protocols. So far 106 micro containment zones have been created where commutation has been strictly prohibited.

Udaipur collector ChetanRam Deora said 3.31 lakh rupees have been collected from 663 persons found without masks in public places while challans have been made against 10,418 people and a fine of 10.41Lakh rupees collected from them for not maintaining social distancing. Around 156 commercial establishments have been seized by the authorities.

“We have laid 6 checkposts to scan the people arriving in Udaipur by road. As per the government orders, only those travellers having the RTPCR negative report are given entry while those without the report, are being quarantined after their samples sent for test” OP Bunkar, ADM (admn) said. All the religious places have been closed for 10days while Gulab Bag, the public garden has been declared a De-congestion zone with no entry granted to the people.

With the upsurging cases and anticipating shortage and black marketing of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab injections, the medical department has issued guidelines to the private hospitals. CMHO Dr Dinesh Kharadi said only those private hospitals which are COVID dedicated centers would be supplied the injections and the hospitals would be allowed to keep stock enough for two days.

There has been an increased demand for these injections and so the hospitals would require to send their demand to the CMHO and Drug Controller who will verify the stock of the injections at the respective hospitals and then supply stock enough for two days. The over the counter sale of these injections have been strictly prohibited

