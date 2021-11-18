Amber Enterprises India zooms on the BSE

Amber Enterprises India is currently trading at Rs. 3437.80, up by 47.50 points or 1.40% from its previous closing of Rs. 3390.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 3405.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 3480.00 and Rs. 3401.95 respectively. So far 4466 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3788.40 on 12-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2137.25 on 27-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 3480.00 and Rs. 3295.85 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 11607.32 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 40.27%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 37.82% and 21.91% respectively.

Amber Enterprises India has invested Rs 60,64,680 in Sricity Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (Sricity) and has been allotted 6,06,468 equity shares at a face value of Rs 10 per share comprises of 10.94% Share Capital of Sricity.

Amber Enterprises India is a prominent solution provider for Air conditioner OEM/ODM Industry in India.