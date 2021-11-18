BHEL installs prototype air pollution control tower in Noida

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has installed a prototype Air Pollution Control Tower (APCT) in Noida on a pilot basis in association with the Noida Administration. To deal with the problem of rising air pollution in urban areas, Bharat Heavy Electricals has indigenously designed and developed a prototype Air Pollution Control Tower (APCT).

With this initiative, BHEL is working hand in hand with the Noida Authority in the fight against pollution in this area for improving the health of local residents, office-goers and visitors.

BHEL is India’s largest engineering and manufacturing company of its kind. It is a power plant equipment manufacturer and operates as an engineering and manufacturing company.