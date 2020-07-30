All Fair Price Shops to have similar look across Rajasthan

‘Chittorgarh model to be replicated everywhere’

Udaipur : The Chittorgarh model of ‘One theme- one design’ for ration shops to check leakage, under the public distribution system (PDS) has been approved by the state government which would now be replicated in all the other districts. All fair price shops across Rajasthan will have now have the same design, colour and pattern of display so that they are easily identifiable from ordinary shops and the public are informed about the available commodities, stock quantity and price.

Hemant Gera, Principle Secretary, Department of Food and Civil Supplies, has asked all the district supply officers to implement the Chittorgarh model in their respective areas. The idea was mooted by the DSO Beezal Surana, a newly appointed officer, yet in her probation after she faced inconvenience in locating ration shops for inspection.

The system was launched in Chittorgarh in January which was completed in June. Its motive was to weed out corruption and leakage in the PDS which proved a great success. All the 682 licensed ration or fair price shops were re-designed with uniform exteriors. The shops were given a new look with Yellow-Green oil-painted front wall, bearing a Mahatma Gandhi charkha logo and the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ slogan.

The new exterior wall has a display block for commodities with their prices and stock availability which has to be regularly updated. Also displayed, are license holder’s name, details of the supply office and helpline numbers. Gera, in his letter, has instructed all DSOs to implement the model for increased transparency in the system and to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities to the needy section.