Ashok Leyland’s latest range, ‘AVTR’, delivered to customers in Udaipur

Udaipur : Ashok Leyland, the flagship Company of the Hinduja Group and India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, have delivered more than 1350 vehicles from its latest range of Modular Trucks, AVTR, with i-Gen6 BS-VI technology, across the country. Today, we are launching AVTR in Udaipur and are delivering vehicles to customers. Mr. Anuj Kathuria, COO, Ashok Leyland and the family of Ashok Leyland’s dealers were present on the occasion to virtually hand over the trucks to the customers.

Mr. Anuj Kathuria, COO, Ashok Leyland, said, “Our AVTR range of trucks provides our customer with the latest in technology and innovation. With our economy gradually picking up and business coming to normalcy, these trucks will play a crucial role to get the goods moving. With cost management being very crucial, these new trucks will set benchmark in terms of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) including best in class operation and maintenance cost. With our reliable partners in Udaipurwe hope to grow our family of customers who want to grow their business.”

Ashok Leyland’s ‘AVTR’ trucks, which has seven design patents, are built on a modular platform with fuel efficient iGen6 engines, which is a first of its kind in the Indian CV industry with multiple options of axle configurations, loading spans, cabins, suspensions, and drivetrains on a single platform for the entire range of Heavy Commercial Vehicles in the 18.5T to 55T category. This enables customers to configure vehicles that are best-suited to their applications and business needs.

The AVTR platform gives the customers a choice to customise their product as per their requirements, which in turn will deliver better operational economics and customer delight. For the Company, it would mean faster turnaround along with better market coverage owing to virtually millions of combinations, for any kind of customer. The Modular platform also provides improved safety and better comfort for drivers, higher reliability and enhanced durability, and is supported by next Gen i-alert fleet management system with remote diagnostics. Ashok Leyland has 1000 plus touch points pan-India in order to serve the customers effectively