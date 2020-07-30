MLSU gears up for online exams for final yr students

Udaipur : Officials at the Mohanlal Sukhdia University are gearing up for the online examinations likely to be held for final year graduation and post graduation students. Though the state government has asked the universities not to hold examinations for any classes, however, the UGC has been recommending universities to conduct online examinations for the final year students at both the UG and PG level.

MLSU is working on a pilot project for the online examinations. The university’s newly appointed Vice Chancellor Prof America Singh on Wednesday held a meeting with the examination controller RC Kumawat and Dy registrar Mukesh Barber to discuss the technicalities and issues involved in the process. The VC said the new pattern of online exams would prove to be a milestone for the career of hundreds of students of the varsity.

To test the feasibility of the pilot project, select teachers would be asked to solve multiple choice question papers in a duration of 2-hours each. Modules are being developed and 25, 50 and 100 teachers respectively at various levels would be made to appear in the online examination to test the nitty-gritty of conducting the online exams which would be first of its kind in the institution.

The students may solve the question papers through smart phones and they would also have the open book choice before them. The vice chancellor suggested to make centers for those students who do not have smart phones. The online examination project report would be sent for approval to the Governor and the state government next month.