Aisha Tharadra A Fashion Technologist With Spiritual Edge

Multi-tasking is never easy, but fashion technologist Aisha Tharadra of ‘Aisha & Mouse’ makes it like a cake walk. She is name to reckon with when it comes to styling and creating design for all age groups, running her own business and being spiritual as well.

Aisha is a noted fashion designer and entrepreneur known across the globe for her stunning and creative designs which speaks volume about the passion and dedication about the designer.

Aisha & Mouse, a leading destination for all sorts of clothing needs ranging from hip, trendy, traditional, ethnic, high design to bridal wear; they offer a massive collection as well as more personalised needs.

Talking about her journey, Aisha said, “Basically I am a fashion technologist. I’ve done my masters in fashion technology from Wigan and Leigh. It is a UK based college. I wanted to be a fashion designer since I was a child as it felt like creativity was calling me towards it”

Aisha believes in enjoying life to its fullest but also remembers to be grounded and connected to her spirituality, which clearly shows in her Bridal designs.

Aisha said, “I am not weaving threads, I am weaving hope, infinite dreams and romance, I believe in reinventing the Indian bridal ensemble for our bride while keeping intact the essence of our rich tradition. My ensemble adorns the bride as she makes her vows of love”

It didn’t take long for Aisha to kick-start her own fashion brand, Aisha & Mouse, which is a rage among all age groups.

Sharing about her fashion label, Aisha said, “I started my label Aisha & Mouse three years ago. We cater designing needs for men, women and children. We have gone global with our brand, with shows in Mumbai, Dubai and other major fashion hubs. I believe in balance, which resonates in my life and work. My designs are perfectly balance and they are enjoyable as well. My forte is Indo- western outfits”

Aisha is one stop destination for all sorts of photo-shoot needs, whether in India or overseas.

Aisha said, “I am globe-trotter now. I’ve been to so many places for photo-shoots it’s amazing. We did one shoot in Maldives recently, I did a shoot in Thailand, Gulf Countries and of course, major parts of India. I’ve a keen sense of incorporating the needs of clients and design for specific occasion”