ABC India inches up on getting LoA worth Rs 69.39 crore

ABC India is currently trading at Rs. 77.00, up by 0.05 points or 0.06% from its previous closing of Rs. 76.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 78.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 82.00 and Rs. 77.00 respectively.

The BSE group ‘X’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 94.20 on 15-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 43.00 on 02-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 85.30 and Rs. 72.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 41.71 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 60.05%, while Non-Institutions held 39.95%.

ABC India has received letter of award (LoA) of Rs 69.39 crore from Numaligarh Refinery for project Management, Transportation Engineering and Multimodal Transportation of Over Dimensional/ Over Weight Consignments (ODC/OWCs) for NREP from Haldia Port/ Kolkata Port to NRL site including crossing of Kaliyani River (Part-A)- Transportation & Other Services.

ABC India has been a pioneer in the field of logistics since its inception. The company has its own fleet of trucks and hydraulic trailers & has its own Custom House Agent License to facilitate the customs clearance of imported or exported cargo.

