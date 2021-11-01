Voltas inches up on reporting 32% rise in Q2 consolidated net profit

The scrip opened at Rs. 1192.60 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1220.65 and Rs. 1192.60 respectively. So far 18822 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1356.90 on 19-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 696.20 on 02-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1221.65 and Rs. 1143.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 40030.44 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 30.30%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 54.16% and 15.53% respectively.

Voltas has reported 6.37% rise in its net profit at Rs 109.00 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 102.47 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 8.82% at Rs 1534.60 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 1410.28 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 32.24% in its net profit attributed owners of the parent company at Rs 103.61 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 78.35 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 5.24% at Rs 1737.35 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 1650.80 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year

