45 kilograms of Opium worth 56L seized, 5 arrested in Chittorgarh

Udaipur : In two major seizures in two separate police station limits, on Monday, the Chittorgarh police arrested 5 persons and discovered 45kilograms of illicit opium worth around 56 lakh rupees from their custody. The operations were held by Nikumbh and Badi Sadri police station teams.

Chittorgarh SP Deepak Bhargava said the district teams are on a regular campaign to curb smuggling of narcotic products in the area and in this series, the Nikumbh police station SHO Vinod Menaria and his team were informed of a car going on the Nimbahera-Mangalwad route with suspected persons carrying huge amount of opium. A checkpost was laid at Malankhedi village and the team saw a white car approaching with the same identification as tipped by an informer.

Seeing the police, the driver stopped the car and he along with the co-passenger tried to escape by running. Cops caught them and when they inspected the car’s booty, they found a large plastic bag. Inside the bag were 11 separate bags containing opium which weighed 24 kilogram 700 grams. The market value of the opium is assessed around 30lakh rupees. The men were identified as Bherulal Sharma and RamNivas, both from Chhoti Sadri of Pratapgarh district.

In another case, RamRoop Meena, SHO BadiSadri and his team were patrolling on the Bansi-Boheda road when they saw three men walking down the AwariMata bridge. Seeing the police, the men looked scared and tried to run away. They had a brown-black bag with them. The cops checked the bag and found many packets filled with opium which weighed 20 kilogram 380grams and estimated worth 26lakh rupees. Two men identified as Mahipal SIngh and Dinesh Kumar Bishnoi were from Falaudi in Jodhpur while the third one Ram Aasre hailed from UttarPradesh.

