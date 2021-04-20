ICICI Bank surges on planning to raise fund by way of issuance of debt securities

ICICI Bank is currently trading at Rs. 565.40, up by 5.80 points or 1.04% from its previous closing of Rs. 559.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 564.70 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 568.45 and Rs. 564.20 respectively. So far 54369 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 679.30 on 16-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 285.70 on 22-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 577.50 and Rs. 531.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 387086.54 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at NA % while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 90.34 % and 9.66 % respectively.

ICICI Bank is planning to raise fund by way of issuance of debt securities including non-convertible debentures/bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in single/multiple tranches in any currency through public/private placement. The Board of the Bank at its meeting scheduled to be held on April 24, 2021 will consider the same.

ICICI Bank is a leading private sector bank in India.

Please share this news







