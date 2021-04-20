Muslim artists lend voices for Hanuman Chalisa

Udaipur : Ten artists from a local musical group called ‘Deewana’ have created a mellifluous album on Hanuman Chalisa. The leader of the group Shahnawaz Khan along with Aslam Khan and Ehsaan Chisti have sung the Hanuman Chalisa verses with seven other members. The creation which is said to be the first of its kind rendition of the sacred Hanuman Chalisa is a video album which would showcase classical dancers performing on the Kathak style.

The director of the album Abhishek Joshi said Hanuman Chalisa is perhaps among the most commonly sung bhajans in almost every Hindu household and many artists have rendered it in different styles.However, this is unique because it is a fusion of dance as well as classical music. The song was shot in the garden of a hotel due to the lockdown.

It is expected to be released on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Performers from Shivam Natya Kala Kendra have presented the Kathak mudras while among the singers are Atul Pandya,Subhash Choubisa, Ashok Gandharv,Ashish Gorana, Neetu Seekligar and Gagan Bhatt.