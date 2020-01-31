‘100 Farmers. 100 Stories’ Photo & Video Story Contest launched by TAFE – Be a #FarmDost

Udaipur : TAFE – Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, the world’s third largest tractor manufacturer, launches‘100 Farmers. 100 Stories’ – a nationwide Photo and Video Story Contest, dedicated to the farming communityas part of its ‘Be a #FarmDost’ initiative. The objective of this unique contest is to curate the top 100 inspiring stories of farmers across India and spotlight the invisible farming community and agriculture as a profession. The contest has two main categories – Photo Stories and Video Stories, and offers Prizes worth uptoRs. 2,20,000* across categories to the winners, besides also awarding and recognizing the farmers featured in the winning entries.

The Contest is open to all Indians above 13 years of age without any entry fee, and is being run on digital media platforms, urging participants to meet with farmers and share their inspiring and compelling stories with the help of photosor videos supported by the story behind them, which highlight positivity in farming and celebrate the contribution of farmers to the society. This contest is open till February 29, 2020, and allows participants to register and post their entries directly on the FarmDost website:farmdost.com/100Farmers100Stories.

The jury includes senior leaders and experts across domains. T. R. Kesavan, Group President – Corporate Relations & Alliances – TAFE, is the Special Advisor to the Jury. The Jurycomprises of Sunitha Subramaniyan- Head Corporate Communications,TAFE, Padma Shri Awardee Ram Saran Verma – Farmer, B N Kumar- Veteran Journalist, Hari Ganesh Desikan– Strategic Advisor & Brand Consultant, Ananda Ray – Creative Director,Rediffusion, and Faizan Patel -Photographer & Social Media Influencer.

In its fourth year, TAFE’s ‘Be a #FarmDost’ initiative through the 100 Farmers. 100 Stories Contestwill bring forth the stories that inspire people – urban, rural, young, old,to meet and interact with farmers, get a deeper insight about their work and their lives, and to recognize and respect the contribution of the farmers towards sustaining our nation.