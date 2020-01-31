Land Rover Introduces New Range Rover Evoque In India

Udaipur : Jaguar Land Rover India today announced the launch of the New Generation Range Rover Evoque. Available in the highly specced S and the sportier R-Dynamic SE derivative, the New Range Rover Evoque is offered with BS-VI compliant 132 kW Ingenium Turbocharged Diesel powertrain and a 184 kW Ingenium Turbocharged Petrol powertrain with a 48-volt mild hybrid systemoption.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said:

“The Range Rover Evoque has always been the most stylish and distinguished compact SUV in its category. Carrying forth this legacy, the New Range Rover Evoque packs fresh enhancements in design and technology, setting new standards in refinement and capability.We are confident that our latest offering with its sophisticated design and high technology quotient will build strong appeal amongst all Land Rover fans.”

LUXURIOUS EXTERIORS

The New Range Rover Evoque has been crafted with elements from the new Range Rover design language that were first introduced on the Range Rover Velar. The compact SUV is a sophisticated evolution of the distinctive silhouette, symbolized by its distinctive fast roofline that accentuates its sleek appearance.

The super-slim front LED headlights with DRLs and slim wrap-around rear tail-lights add to the vehicle’s sleek aesthetic and elegant exterior. New flush deployable door handles blend in seamlessly with the overall design, adding to the smooth, sculpted aesthetic. The burnished copper accents available on the R-Dynamic SEderivative, adds to the unique appeal whereas the SportShift Selector add to its distinctive look.

REFINED INTERIORS

The refreshed interiors of the Evoque comprise of luxurious yet minimalist design. The vehicle packs a combination of finely crafted design coupled with uncluttered surfaces and curated premium materials. With roomy interiors and optimum ergonomics, the new compact SUV establishes a new benchmark for luxurious interior offerings. The New Range Rover Evoque offers authentic materials such as Aluminium trim finishers, which embolden the vehicle’s provision of refined luxury. The cabin air ionisation that complement the increased interior space offering a calming sense of well-being.

INTUITIVE TECHNOLOGY

New Range Rover Evoque is loaded with a suite of integrated technologies – keeping you connected, informed and entertained on your journeys. The Touch Pro Duo, which is available on the R-Dynamic SE, combines an adjustable upper touchscreen with a lower touchscreen, which offers customers with elevated input convenience. The vehicle also sports an Interactive Driver Display behind the steering wheel, which shows a vast amount of driving information and active safety data, along with holistic media controls.

Driver assistance features such as Lane Keep Assist, Driver Condition Monitor and 360° Parking Aid with rear camera, Clear Exit Monitor and Rear Traffic Monitor make the driving experience relaxed and safe.

CAPABILITY

TheNew Range Rover Evoque is a perfect combination of refinement with off-road handling. The off-roading capability of the compact SUV is enabled through the Terrain Response 2 that automatically detects the surface being driven on and adjusts the set-up accordingly.The best-in-class wading capacity of 600mm further accentuates the Range Rover Evoque’s off-road capabilities.

The NewEvoque also sports the segment-first ‘ClearSight rear-view mirror’ that transforms into an HD video screen. If rear visibility is compromised by passengers or bulky items, the driver simply flicks a switch on the underside of the mirror and a camera feed from the top of the car displays what is behind the vehicle in crisp high definition. The screen provides a wider (50 degree) field of vision and superior visibility in low light.

Further details on the New Range Rover Evoque are available on the Land Rover India website www.landrover.in .

Land Rover Product Portfolio in India

The Land Rover range in India includes theDiscovery Sport (starting at ₹ 44.08 Lakh),Range Rover Evoque (starting at ₹ 54.94 Lakh),Discovery (starting at ₹ 75.60 Lakh), theRange Rover Velar (priced at ₹ 71.87 Lakh),Range Rover Sport (starting at ₹ 87.02 Lakh) andRange Rover (starting at ₹ 182.25 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.