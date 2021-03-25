Working Tirelessly Despite Pandemic, Kavya Keeran Has Finally Arrived

Edgy and gritty diva Kavya Keeran is one busy-bee despite the novel corona-virus pandemic and lockdown. The next-gen diva has bagged short film, feature film, music video and a lot more.

Known for nuanced and stunning roles in Ram Ratan, Rahashya and series 3G, diva Kavya Keeran made all the right choices and backed her decision with dedication.

Talking about her milestones and struggles, Kavya said, “Can’t complain! I’ve had my fair share of downs and really dog-days, but I stuck with my choices and kept my objective very clear. I wanted work, quality work and eventually I got my break, and rest is history”

“So far I’ve done films, short films, advertisements, modelling gigs, music videos, TVC, you name it and I’ve done it. I’d always stuck with my decision and they finally paid off” she added.

Despite worldwide pandemic and lockdown looming over our heads, Kavya Keeran says she is hopeful and positive about future. “I know we’re in trouble times, but good times never made for good stories. I am hopeful and I think future holds untold promises” she said.

Talking about her future projects, Kavya said, “Right now, I am busy shooting for back to back two odia projects, Bhoka with Rajeeb Mohanty and short-film titled Thirteen”

“Before lockdown I shot a feature film with Shukhwinder Singh, it is titled Nartakee, and it will soon release. I have done one music video, this one is completely new for me, it is a Sufi music video and I am excited about it”

“I’ve couple of interesting and content driven projects in pipeline, which I will be announcing really soon. I’ve just signed a web-series, the official announcement will be made soon and I am doing Krishna Reddy’s Devi. So I got my platter full”

With more than 100 print Ads and popular music videos along with multi-language presence, Kavya is definitely going place, despite lockdown and corona pandemic. We wish her the best.

Kavya was last seen in a cameo for “Nasha Menu Chad Gaya” song in “One Day – Justice Delivered” for T-Series.

