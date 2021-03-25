Zipaworld’s strategic Stake in Radiant X-Ways Logistic Pvt Ltd to capture the Domestic Logistics Market

New Delhi : Zipaworld, the Logistics e-Mall of India in their quest and strategic ventures to integrate the supply chain digital and gain access to even remote parts of the country marks yet another milestone. Zipaworld has leaped ahead with a strategic outlay by investing a stake in Radiant X-Ways Logistic Pvt Ltd, a 10-year-old domestic logistics giant excelling in express distribution and domestic transportation by air and surface thought the amount has not been disclosed by either of the parties. Radiant X-Ways Logistics is a renowned name across the country catering to the express distribution; first, middle and last-mile connectivity requirement of a huge clientele which includes top electronic brands, automobile spare-parts manufacturers; pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors. This visionary investment comes soon after the launch and implementation of Zipaworld’s Ocean Freight digital platform.

Radiant X-Ways Logistic Pvt Ltd was established in year 2013 and within a span of just 8 years, the company has been thriving as a one of the most prominent names in Express Distribution Services across India. Radiant is a trusted name for resolving the first and last mile connectivity concerns with its door-to-door services through all means of multi-modal transportation and vast warehousing network. Radiant has a pan-India presence with 39 offices across 27 states of India. They have more than 50,000 Sq Ft area of supply chain facilities across India and a strong workforce, handling more than 1000 Business Orders daily. The direct control over own and fixed transport fleet of specialized vehicles enabling reach to the remotest part of the country makes Radiant commit pick-up from and delivery to any corner of India. In addition to this, their wide network of warehousing network assists in secure storage and rapid movement of cargo. The integrated logistics services of Radiant includes warehouse management, third-party logistics, distribution management, inventory management, critical inventory logistics, transportation, network design and logistics consultancy. Furthermore, Radiant is a strong player in domestic air cargo transportation handling more than 400 tons per month, being directly associated with all the domestic air carriers.

Zipaworld, the digital logistics start-up that has already come out with air and ocean freight digital platforms is all set to sprint to their target of digitally integrating the supply chain, improving the multi-modal connectivity, and easing the complete logistics workflows. The Board of Directors of Radiant X-Ways Logistic Pvt Ltd has nominated Dr Ambrish Kumar, the founder of Zipaworld, as the Chairman of Radiant. Dr Ambrish shares his futuristic views stating, “The investment in Radiant marks another milestone for us as we aimed at encompassing and connecting more than 26000 zip codes across India, to the global gateway digitally through the Zipaworld platform.” He also added that “Radiant will help us resolve the first and last mile connectivity concerns as the user will be able to book a cargo right from their door to the destination door from one single gateway, without having to go to multiple vendors”. Zipaworld is all set to break the stereotypes of the Indian logistics sector which is highly fragmented and disintegrated.

The Managing Director of Radiant X-Ways Logistic Pvt Ltd Mr Prabhakar Pandey expresses his enthusiasm and thoughts stating, “We are keenly contemplating Zipaworld’s holding and backing in Radiant, mainly for digitizing and automating the whole domestic circuit that forms our expertise. Our valuable clients will be highly benefitted with automation and technological advancement”. He adds “Zipaworld is providing Radiant with a gateway to cater to the international market for our year-old clients and that too from a single-window gateway”.

The assurance of Dr Ambrish Kumar towards the end of last year to transport goods to and from any part of the country and offering the manufacturers and exporters global access is turning out to be a reality much ahead of the stipulated time. Zipaworld is turning the tables the way logistics is dealt with the help of state-of-the-art technology, and strategic collaborations and ventures. Zipaworld has much more in store for the near future like extensive coverage of the North Indian market with the help of eco-friendly electronic vehicles, data mining and venture into sheer automation with the help of Machine learning and AI.

Please share this news







