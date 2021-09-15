Wipro, Women’s Business Park partner with Salesforce to host workshop series

Wipro and Women’s Business Park of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have recently partnered with Salesforce to host a workshop series for women in Saudi Arabia to help them become certified professionals of Salesforce solutions amid burgeoning demand for specialised talent in the country.

The Women’s Business Park (WBP), a state-of-the-art Business Center, is the result of a joint venture between Princess Nourah University (PNU), the largest women’s university in the world and Wipro Arabia. Inaugurated in 2016, it is the first all-women business and technology park in Saudi Arabia and aims to provide knowledge-based employment for women.

A key focus area of the WBP is skill development that will enable Saudi women professionals to become savvier technologists and take advantage of the emerging opportunities. Companies in the Middle East are seeing increased demand for highly skilled employees who can help them leverage customer relationship management (CRM) and related technologies to accelerate digital transformation. This workshop was one of the several upskilling initiatives designed to meet the industry demand for specialised digital talent.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

