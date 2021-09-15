HCL Technologies expands partnership with Finastra

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company and Finastra, the largest pure-play software vendor that serves the entire financial services industry, have expanded their partnership to drive digital transformation across South Korea and Taiwan.

As part of the engagement, HCL will use its next-generation digital transformation and service capabilities to bring two of Finastra’s strategic products, Fusion Cash Management and Fusion Summit, to the financial services ecosystem in the region. Fusion Cash Management powers the digital corporate banking experience for financial institutions around the world while Fusion Summit offers a functionally rich core trading solution for capital markets.

HCL Technologies is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises reimagine and transform their businesses through digital technology transformation.

