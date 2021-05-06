Wipro rises on partnering with Transcell Oncologics to transform vaccine safety assessment strategies

Wipro is currently trading at Rs. 493.00, up by 2.20 points or 0.45% from its previous closing of Rs. 490.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 496.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 496.90 and Rs. 487.45 respectively. So far 116807 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 511.95 on 30-Apr-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 178.20 on 19-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 511.95 and Rs. 477.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 269573.75 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.02%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 15.37% and 9.00% respectively.

Wipro has entered into partnership with Transcell Oncologics to transform vaccine safety assessment using artificial intelligence. This alliance combines Transcell’s innovative stem cell technology with the advanced artificial intelligence capabilities of Wipro HOLMES, enabling customers to improve the safety of global vaccine immunization programs.

This alliance will add a new portfolio to Wipro HOLMES life sciences capability, which has impactful offerings that apply AI for drug repurposing and Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) based platform for biodefense.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

Please share this news







