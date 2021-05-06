Force Motors gains as its SCV & LCV production stands at 524 units in April

Force Motors is currently trading at Rs. 1121.00, up by 11.60 points or 1.05% from its previous closing of Rs. 1109.40 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1118.60 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1125.00 and Rs. 1110.00 respectively. So far 517 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1559.50 on 08-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 790.00 on 07-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1146.00 and Rs. 1101.35 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1482.33 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 61.63%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 5.41% and 32.96% respectively.

Force Motors has reported the production, sales and export of the products manufactured during the month of April 2021. The company’s production of Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV) & Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) stood at 524 units and Utility Vehicles (UV), Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) & Tractors stood at 518 units.

The company’s domestic sales for SCV & LCV stood at 572 units and sales of UV, SUV & Tractors stood at 522 units, while the company has exported 182 units of SCV & LCV and 5 units of Utility Vehicles (UV), Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) & Tractors in month of April 2021.

Force Motors is a Pune-based commercial vehicle maker. It is a fully vertically integrated automobile company, with expertise in design, development and manufacture of the full spectrum of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles.

Please share this news







