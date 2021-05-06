Avaada Foundation to setup4 Hospitals with 300 Beds and 2-Oxygen Plant in Maharashtra & Rajasthan

Udaipur. India is grapplingwith the second wave of COVID-19 –people are struggling to get hospital beds, medicines, and oxygen supplies, withthe marginal section of society suffering the most. Avaada Foundation is tirelessly working to provide medical equipment,including ventilators, oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, and food items. But at these testing times, we felt the need to contribute more. Accordingly, Avaada Foundation plans to setup 4 Hospitals with 300 beds along with two oxygen plants, Ventilator (BiPAP) & Oxygen Concentrators at different locations in Rajasthan & Maharashtra. Avaada Foundation,the philanthropic arm of Avaada Group of companies,is engaged in social welfare activities – with a significant focus on child education, medical facilities in rural areas, skill development, women empowerment, and so on. Avaada Foundation firmlybelieves in the Indian philosophy,which says, “Everyhuman being is indebted to his parents who raise him. He is obliged to his community and culture. He is obliged to the Gods and Sages. And he is obliged to nature at large, and our goal in life is to repay this debt in a lifetime. With all good KARMA – we can repay all our debts and get Nirvana!”. In trying times like these, our purpose and values matter a lot to the people and communities we serve, and we must consider fortunate to be able to serve them selflessly. COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly across India – however, the impact is a lot more in rural areas as these areas have the weaker medical infrastructure and human capital required to manage critical patients. It is, therefore, necessary to identify COVID-19 positive patients early in their disease to avoid further infection and thus reduce pressure on the already stretched medical infrastructure. It is also imperative that COVID-19 positive patients are isolated. This will prevent the spread of the disease further. 85% of patients don’t require hospitalization and can be treated at home. However, it is challenging to isolate patients in tiny village homes, which don’t have dedicated washrooms/toilets used only by a patient.

Taking cognizance of ground reality, Avaada Foundation has decided to set up hospital and isolation beds in some identified areas. Avaada Foundation is in sync with district administration,local administration, Chief Minister’s Office and supporting them with their requirement. To fulfill the wide-ranging requirements under this project, Avaada is working closely with the CII Foundation. CII members too would be contributing to this project.We are providing the following facilities in Maharashtra & Rajasthan-

Maharashtra Location Facilities Amravati District Setting up 100 isolation beds Providing complete facilities such as Beds, Mattresses, etc.

Installing Oxygen Plant – Capacity: 30nm3/hr, Purity: 93% (+/-2%)

Ventilators (BIPAP) Machines

Oxygen Concentrator Solapur District Setting up 50 isolation beds Providing complete facilities such as Beds, Mattresses, etc.

Ventilators (BIPAP) Machines

Oxygen Concentrator Rajasthan Location Facilities Bikaner District Setting up 100 isolation beds Providing complete facilities such as Beds, Mattresses, etc.

Installing Oxygen Plant – Capacity: 30nm3/hr, Purity: 93% (+/-2%)

Oxygen Concentrator Kolayat Town Setting up 50 isolation beds Providing complete facilities such as Beds, Mattresses, etc.

Oxygen Concentrator

Avaada foundation is helping the ‘Primary Health Centre’ (PHC) of Talsana village at Surendranagar District of Gujarat to establish COVID Care Centre. We are renovating the health center and converting it to an ICU ward with modern facilities including ICU beds, Saline Stands, Medicine Trays, etc. We are also ensuring round-the-clock supply of electricity, drinking water facility including providing healthy food for the patients.

On this development,Mr. Vineet Mittal – Chairman, Avaada Group, said, “This is one of the most challenging periodsin the history of India. At this moment, what matters most is sharing the responsibility of fight against coronavirus in every way possible.Wefocus our efforts on providing medical supportin rural areas and helping them with isolation beds, medicines, food items, oxygen plants, oxygen concentrators & ventilators. It is encouraging to see that CII Foundation and its member come forward to share the responsibility. Being a socially responsible company, we pledge to protect and empower our communities.”

