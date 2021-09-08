Vodafone Idea zooms despite flagging industry’s unsustainable financial duress

Vodafone Idea is currently trading at Rs. 8.03, up by 0.81 points or 11.22% from its previous closing of Rs. 7.22 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 7.42 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 8.10 and Rs. 7.18 respectively. So far 149920548 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 13.80 on 15-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 4.55 on 05-Aug-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 8.10 and Rs. 6.02 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 23045.78 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 72.05%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 5.59% and 22.36% respectively.

Vodafone Idea has flagged the industry’s ”unsustainable financial duress” in its latest annual report and hoped that the government would provide the necessary support to address ”all structural issues” faced by the sector.

Vodafone Idea is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is developing world-class infrastructure to introduce newer and smarter technologies, making both retail and enterprise customers future ready with innovative offerings conveniently accessible through an ecosystem of digital channels as well as extensive on-ground presence.

