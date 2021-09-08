LIC Housing Finance shines on inking strategic partnership with India Post Payments Bank

LIC Housing Finance is currently trading at Rs. 415.65, up by 10.90 points or 2.69% from its previous closing of Rs. 404.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 407.85 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 418.80 and Rs. 403.30 respectively. So far 136667 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 542.35 on 11-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 260.15 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 418.80 and Rs. 400.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 20943.51 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 40.31%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 44.37% and 15.32% respectively.

LIC Housing Finance (LICHFL) and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) have inked a strategic partnership for providing home loan products to over 4.5 crore customers of IPPB. Through its robust and extensive network of 650 branches and more than 136,000 banking access points, IPPB will make LICHFL’s home loan products accessible to its customer’s pan-India.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), credit underwriting, processing, and disbursement for all home loans will be handled by LICHFL with IPPB responsible for sourcing.

LIC Housing Finance is one of the largest Housing Finance Company in India. The main objective of the company is providing long term finance to individuals for purchase or construction of house or flat for residential purpose / repair and renovation of existing flat / houses.

