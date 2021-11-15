Vakrangee (VL) has tied up with Corival Life Sciences to provide a complete range of Ayurvedic & Herbal Products as well as get access to a wide range of herbal, nutraceutical healthcare, ayurvedic, dietary supplements, to the customers in the remotest parts of the country. Corival is engaged in the business of, inter alia, developing manufacturing, marketing and selling a variety of herbal, nutraceuticals, medicines, healthcare, ayurvedic, dietary supplements and medicinal preparations that have set precedents in clinical trials globally.(Products).

Corival Life Sciences is a unique partnership between Biogetica USA and Wockhardt Foundation who are global leaders in Natural Medicine and Pharmaceuticals. Under this partnership, Vakrangee through its Nextgen Kendras and BharatEasy Mobile Superaap will now be able to provide wide range of Ayurvedic medicines in remote areas of the country. With 70% of Nextgen Vakrangee Kendra outlets in Tier-5 and 6 towns, Vakrangee will offer Ayurvedic & Herbal products to the communities in the unserved/underserved parts of the country.

Vakrangee is the unique technology driven company focused on building India’s largest network of last mile retail outlets to deliver real time banking & Financial Services, ATM, insurance, e-governance, ecommerce and logistics services to the un-served rural, semi-urban and urban markets.