U.S. Presidential Elections 2020 | We believe we will be the winners of U.S election: Joe Biden

Democrat Joe Biden said Wednesday he was confident of winning the presidency once all votes are counted, saying he was leading Donald Trump in the remaining swing States that will determine the election’s outcome.

With results from Wednesday’s election showing Mr Biden steadily nearing the threshold necessary to win the White House, Mr. Trump has mounted legal challenges in efforts to suspend the counting of ballots or force recounts in battlegrounds that will determine the next president.

“After a long night of counting, it’s clear that we’re winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency,” Mr. Biden said in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

“I’m not here to declare that we won. But I am here to report, when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners,” Mr. Biden added.

Even as U.S. networks called Michigan — and its 16 electoral votes — for Mr. Biden Wednesday, the president’s campaign announced a lawsuit to try and suspend the vote count in the fiercely contested battleground.

Mr. Biden, speaking in a measured and calm tone, pushed back, declaring that “every vote must be counted.”

“We the people will not be silenced,” he added, as his running mate Kamala Harris stood by his side.