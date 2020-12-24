Two engineering students killed in road accident

Udaipur : Two engineering students were killed while one injured in a road accident on the NH 76 under PratapNagar police station limits on Tuesday late night. According to the police, three students of a private engineering college here had gone out for a drive on Tuesday night.

A speeding truck hit their car from behind near Debari and the car went turtle and fell in a pit on the roadside. The car driver Rajat Singh (24) son of Manjit Singh from Kota and Divyanshu Rajak (23) son of Rajendra Kumar died on the spot while their friend Ankit Bhanu Shastri from Valsad sustained injuries.

The family of the victims were informed who arrived Udaipur in the morning. The bodies were given after autopsy. A case has been registered against the truck driver on a complaint given by Ankit’s father. His condition is stable now, police said.