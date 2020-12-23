PM Modi leads nation in paying tribute to former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tribute to fifth Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Mr Modi said, Charan Singh devoted his entire life for development of villages and farmers in the country. He said, during his tenure, Singh launched many farmer-friendly policies.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inspired by Chaudhary Charan Singh and will not let farmers get hurt.

Mr Singh said, former Prime Minister was a pioneer among the most respected farmer leaders of the country.

He said, Chaudhary Saheb continued to voice the problems of farmers for a lifetime and worked for their welfare and the country will always remember his contribution.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal led parliamentarians in paying floral tributes at the portrait of the former Prime Minister in the Central Hall of Parliament House today.

A booklet containing the profile of Chaudhary Charan Singh brought out by the Lok Sabha Secretariat was also presented to the dignitaries on this occasion.

December 23 is observed as the Kisan Diwas or Farmers’ Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of the 5th Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar paid tributes to the former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on the occasion of his birth anniversary today.

Mr. Tomar also extended greetings of Farmers’ Day to every countrymen.

He reiterated that the Narendra Modi led NDA government is fully committed towards the welfare of farmers in the country.

