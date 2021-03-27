Three arrested for raping mentally challenged girl in Udaipur

‘Campaign to increase CCTV surveillance by June Last’



Udaipur : Udaipur police on Thursday, arrested 3 men for gang rape and brutal assault of a mentally challenged girl in Gogunda block of the district. The crime was committed on Sunday evening, however, the girl’s parents reported the incident to the police on Tuesday evening.

Looking at the severity of the incident, 12 teams from 4 police stations and the district cyber cell were constituted and thus a large force of some 200 cops, 3 DSP rank officers and an Additional SP worked day and night to finally crack down on the real culprits. Laxman (35) so Ganna Vadera and Harish (22) so Varda Gameti both residents of Netaji-ki-Bari village in Ogana and Ramesh aka Kawa Kharadi (20) of Kanthariya village in Ogana were arrested for the heinous crime.

” We received the rape complaint from the survivor’s father on Tuesday. The girl had gone to graze her buffalo to the fields on the Senwada road and around 5.30pm when she was returning home, the accused who were on a motorcycle asked her for directions. The men realized that she was a mentally challenged girl and alone so they planned to take advantage of her vulnerability and forcibly took her away on their bike to a deserted location on a dry nullah near Ameri.

They took turns and raped her” Udaipur SP Rajeev Pachar said. They tied her hands and legs with her clothes and when she struggled for release, the men injured her all over her body, hit her with sharp stones on her chest, face and head. They dumped her at the spot afterwards and fled back to their homes. ” The trio were labourers who had happened to meet on Sunday morning while awaiting for some job at the labour stand at Cyphon circle in Udaipur.

When they did not find any hirer, they went towards Gogunda, Suratgarh and after futile wandering when they were returning home, they spot the girl walking alone” the SP said. The matter was reported late and since the crime spot was a remote deserted location, it had no mobile connectivity. The teams held intense surveys of the surrounding area interrogating people and sought available CCTV footage from public spaces including saloons, provision stores, taxi and bus stands, wine shops and finally got hold of Laxman Vadera who confessed the crime.

” Rural areas have poor CCTV surveillance and feeling the need to expand its coverage in effective control over crimes, we would be taking up a campaign to cover the entire region by June last and install cameras on all the major junctions, settlements, commercial establishments, institutions. The beat constables will encourage traders, shopkeepers and common man to install maximum cameras possible around their workplaces and homes for increased security” Pachar said.