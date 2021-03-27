27 students of IIM-Udaipur, 7 girls at gov hostel test positive

Udaipur : Corona positive cases are upscaling in the region.On Friday, 79 new positive cases were reported from Udaipur. Twenty seven students living in the IIM campus at Balicha in Udaipur were among those tested positive for the coronavirus while a teacher and a staff member too were found infected of COVID-19.

The medical department rushed to the premier B-school campus and collected large number of samples of other students and staff. Since the IIM campus is located at quite a far away location from the city with scattered rural settlements , there is little risk of the contagion spread, sources say.

Meanwhile,7 students were tested positive at the Kasturba government girls hostel at Jhadol on Friday. Samples have been collected of the other inmates and contact tracing is being done to check spread of the disease further. Prohibitory orders have been imposed at both locations and the medical teams have been alerted to increase samplings here.

Meanwhile,the district administration and police department have launched intense campaign to spread awareness on social distancing and mask usage.While Collector Chetan Deora distributed masks to the public at Bapu Bazar,one of the busiest commercial centers of the city, on the other hand SP Rajeev Pachar and police teams marched around the Mumbaiya bazaar street at Fatehsagar and requested people to wear masks while maintaining distances at public places.

