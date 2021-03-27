MPUAT inks MoU with Bikaner’s gov engg college

Udaipur : An MoU was inked between Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur and Government Engineering College, Bikaner on Friday, aiming to enhance the academic and research collaboration between the two educational institutions.

The MoU was exchanged by MPUAT VC Narendra Singh Rathore and Jai Prakash Bhamu, principal of the engineering college. VC Rathore said, the collaboration would help in extension of mentorship by MPUAT, enhance cooperation in curriculum development, facilitate assistance for faculty and students exchange.

It would also help in exchange of publications and educational materials, promotion of joint activities such as short term courses, training and consultancy services. Cooperation would be sought for academic advancement of faculty members at Bikaner college in the areas pertaining to engineering, management, and computer applications etc.

Further, Ph. D. Programme of faculty of GEC, Bikaner will be facilitated through the help of MPUAT through joint programs. Exchange of faculty in new advanced areas of engineering, computer applications and management will benefit both the institutions.

MPUAT will extend support and cooperation for taking joint research projects in renewable energy and mechanical engineering as well as joint student programmes in new areas of research and capacity building thereof.

