TCS jumps on enabling Post-Merger Integration of GE Transportation into Wabtec

Tata Consultancy Services is currently trading at Rs. 3200.95, up by 33.45 points or 1.06% from its previous closing of Rs. 3167.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 3173.55 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 3208.00 and Rs. 3166.05 respectively. So far 86578 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3399.00 on 25-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2217.05 on 26-Aug-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 3226.00 and Rs. 3133.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1184066.34 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 72.19%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.44% and 4.38% respectively.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has helped Wabtec Corporation successfully complete the complex post-merger integration of GE Transportation’s core systems within the stipulated time, in the midst of the global pandemic, setting the stage for unlocking the business synergies arising from the merger. The integration also resulted in a future-ready digital core for Wabtec’s freight and rail business, and a playbook for future mergers and acquisitions.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years.

