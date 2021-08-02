Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) is currently trading at Rs. 2459.95, up by 19.20 points or 0.79% from its previous closing of Rs. 2440.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2461.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2487.55 and Rs. 2425.40 respectively. So far 106742 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2895.35 on 16-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1623.00 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2487.55 and Rs. 2380.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 444079.87 crore.

The Institutions and Non-Institutions holding in the company stood at 88.83% and 11.18% respectively.

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has reported a fall of 1.67% in its net profit at Rs 3,000.67 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 3,051.52 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 10.42% at Rs 11,663.14 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 13019.29 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 39.51% in its net profit attributed to the owners of the corporation at Rs 5,041.17 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 3,613.60 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 3.34% at Rs 30,997.13 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 29,995.34 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

