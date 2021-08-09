Tata Motors inches up on delivering 35 electric AC buses to BEST

Tata Motors is currently trading at Rs. 300.95, up by 0.95 points or 0.32% from its previous closing of Rs. 300.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 301.30 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 302.15 and Rs. 32.15 respectively. So far 23810 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 360.65 on 15-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 116.25 on 07-Aug-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 306.45 and Rs. 292.75 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 99609.23 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 46.41%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 25.90% and 17.32% respectively.

Tata Motors has delivered 35 electric AC buses to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) as part of an order of 340 Starbus e-buses, which are to be supplied to the undertaking. The delivery is a part of the first-ever Gross Cost Contract (GCC) by BEST. The company will be undertaking to build, deploy, maintain and operate the complete charging infrastructure along with the buses.

The company will deliver the rest of the order in a phased manner, as per the schedule. The electric buses are equipped with advanced features such as a lift mechanism that extends an automated ramp for easy entry and exit of specially-abled passengers, along with ergonomic seats, roomy interiors, utility provisions like charging ports and wide entry and exit passages.

Tata Motors is India’s largest automobile company. Through subsidiaries and associate companies, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia. Among them is Jaguar Land Rover, the business comprising the two iconic British brands.

