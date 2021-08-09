Gujarat: 8 killed as truck rams into hut

Amreli : Eight people were killed when a truck rammed into a hut in which they were sleeping in a village in Gujarat”s Amreli district around 2:30 am on Monday, police said. The dead include two children aged eight and 13, police said, adding two other children were seriously injured in the accident at Badhada village.

The driver of the truck, which was modified to include a crane, lost control after dozing off while driving and ploughed into the roadside hut in which 10 people were sleeping, said Amreli Superintendent of Police Nirlipt Rai. The deceased include two elderly persons, the police official said.

