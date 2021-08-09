Tata Steel BSL sets up UV oxidation plant in Odisha to treat cyanide in coke oven wastewater

Tata Steel BSL has set up the ‘world’s first’ ultraviolet oxidation plant in the industry at its facility in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district to treat cyanide in coke oven wastewater, a deadly pollutant. The UV oxidation unit has been established with support from the research and development team of parent company Tata Steel.

The conventional method of treating cyanide in coke oven wastewater is called solid sludge separation technology, which may lead to cyanide toxicity by secondary means of toxic sludge decomposition. The UV oxidation technology would address the issue at the Narendrapur plant with a capacity to treat 80 cubic meters of wastewater per hour.

Tata Steel BSL formerly known as Bhushan Steel is the largest manufacturer of auto-grade steel in India. Tata Steel BSL with a large amount of debt in proportion to its equity is a highly leveraged company.

