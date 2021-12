Safari Industries (India) has executed Sale-Purchase agreement with Lear Automotive (India) on December 03, 2021 for the purpose of purchase of land with constructed property along with the buildings and utilities present on site situated at Mouje: Halal, Taluka Halal, District Panchmahal, Gujarat for a total consideration of Rs 22.51 crore including all taxes, if any.

Safari Industries (India) is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of luggage and luggage accessories.