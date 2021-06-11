Tata Consultancy Services shines on expanding strategic partnership with Virgin Atlantic

Tata Consultancy Services is currently trading at Rs. 3282.45, up by 66.40 points or 2.06% from its previous closing of Rs. 3216.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 3215.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 3286.20 and Rs. 3213.00 respectively. So far 41630 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3358.80 on 09-Apr-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2000.60 on 15-Jun-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 3286.20 and Rs. 3134.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1211587.29 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 72.19%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.51% and 4.31% respectively.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded its strategic partnership with Virgin Atlantic, one of the UK’s leading airlines, to help the latter embark on a new phase of recovery and growth. The enhanced partnership builds on a 17-year relationship between the two organisations and will see TCS take exclusive responsibility for end-to-end operational management and digital transformation. This includes technology operations, where TCS will enable Virgin Atlantic to leverage the best of Microsoft Azure through a series of technology and business transformation initiatives.

In addition, TCS will build innovative digital solutions with Cloud First guiding principles to help Virgin improve technology resilience, agility, and performance in its purpose-led transformation.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years.

