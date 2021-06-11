ICICI Securities shines on joining hand with IIT Kanpur

ICICI Securities is currently trading at Rs. 620.90, up by 22.40 points or 3.74% from its previous closing of Rs. 598.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 623.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 632.20 and Rs. 618.30 respectively. So far 36113 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 632.20 on 11-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 357.00 on 27-Jan-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 632.20 and Rs. 572.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 20038.82 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 75.00%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 12.78% and 12.23% respectively.

ICICI Securities, a leading financial services company, has joined hands with IIT Kanpur to support the domestic manufacturing of oxygen concentrators on the scale. The financial service firm has extended funding to the institute’s Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) for Mission Bharat O2 (MBO2). The project will support local manufacturers to develop oxygen concentrators through a three-pronged approach — rapid product development, centralized sourcing, and decentralized manufacturing. The project is aiming to deliver 20,000 indigenous, high-quality oxygen concentrators and oxygen plants for India’s emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICICI Securities is an integrated securities firm offering a wide range of services including investment banking, institutional broking, retail broking, private wealth management, and financial product distribution.

