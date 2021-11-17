State Bank of India gains on partnering with UGRO Capital

State Bank of India is currently trading at Rs. 504.65, up by 9.65 points or 1.95% from its previous closing of Rs. 495.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 494.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 504.80 and Rs. 490.95 respectively. So far 323315 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 542.20 on 03-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 231.10 on 17-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 523.30 and Rs. 490.95 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 449889.67 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 57.62%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 34.87% and 7.51% respectively.

State Bank of India (SBI) has partnered with UGRO Capital for a co-lending arrangement to disburse up to Rs 500 crore to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by the end of this fiscal.

SBI has onboarded UGRO Capital as its first co-lending partner for its Sanjeevani programme to finance MSMEs.

SBI is the country’s largest lender and it offers a wide range of services in the Personal Banking, Agriculture/ Rural, NRI services, SME and Corporate Banking etc.