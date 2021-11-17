The Karnataka Bank is currently trading at Rs. 75.20, up by 0.60 points or 0.80% from its previous closing of Rs. 74.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 75.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 76.30 and Rs. 74.20 respectively. So far 99873 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 81.80 on 11-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 43.90 on 20-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 81.80 and Rs. 74.20 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2336.73 crore.

The Institutions and Non-Institutions held 14.74% and 85.26%, stake in the Bank, respectively.

Karnataka Bank has launched CASA campaign of FY 2021-22 and introduced a new current account scheme ‘KBL Current Account – Premium’, specifically designed to meet the needs of small and medium entrepreneurs.

Karnataka Bank is pioneering the new age of digital banking. With this campaign, the nank aims to introduce its attractive and superior line of digitally powered savings account products to its prospective customers.

Karnataka Bank operates as a private sector bank. Its products and services include current account, demand, time, cumulative, cash certificates, insurance linked savings bank deposits, resident foreign currency accounts and senior citizens deposit schemes.