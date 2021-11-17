IndusInd Bank surges on launching mobile application ‘Indus Merchant Solutions’

IndusInd Bank is currently trading at Rs. 1035.95, up by 14.25 points or 1.39% from its previous closing of Rs. 1021.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1012.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1041.65 and Rs. 1012.00 respectively. So far 86871 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1241.85 on 28-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 771.55 on 17-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1050.65 and Rs. 1012.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 80164.41 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 16.54%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 70.41% and 13.05% respectively.

IndusInd Bank has launched ‘Indus Merchant Solutions’ a comprehensive mobile application (app) to enable merchants, retailers and professionals to carry out banking transactions digitally, on a single platform. The all new application, will enable merchants and retailers to undertake an array of activities such as accept instant cashless payments on mobile phones from customers through multiple digital modes, track inventory via in-built dashboards, apply for an exclusive Point of Sale (PoS) machine to facilitate card based payments, as well as avail small ticket business loans from the Bank in a completely digital & paperless manner, without having to visit a bank branch.

Any current account holder of IndusInd Bank can instantly download the ‘Indus Merchant Solutions’ app and start using it. A non-customer can even open a current account with the Bank through a fully digitized process, and get themselves registered as a merchant, almost instantly. Currently, the app is available on smartphones with Android operating systems. It will shortly be available for smartphones using the iOS operating system as well.