Shri Bajrang Alliance moves up on launching ‘Goeld frozen Foods’ in Bhopal

Bajrang Alliance is currently trading at Rs. 238.65, up by 7.80 points or 3.38% from its previous closing of Rs. 230.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 236.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 242.35 and Rs. 231.00 respectively. So far 4918 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘X’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 406.00 on 28-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 45.20 on 18-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 259.40 and Rs. 230.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 208.67 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 63.97%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.11% and 35.92% respectively.

Bajrang Alliance has expanded its footprint in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh with launch of Goeld frozen Foods. Goeld Frozen foods has already started its business in Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. Presently company has marked its presence in 35 major cities of the country and expanding its business globally.

Bajrang Alliance is formerly known as Bajrang Alloys is engaged in the business of Iron, Steel and Ready to eat frozen foods.