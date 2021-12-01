Wipro recognized as ‘Gold’ employer by IWEI 2021

Wipro has been recognized as ‘Gold’ employer by the India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI) 2021. This is the second time that Wipro has been included in the IWEI for having successfully embedding LGBTQ+ inclusion in its policies, hiring practices and external communication.

LGBTQ+ inclusion is a key focus area under Wipro’s Inclusion & Diversity charter. In the past year, Wipro has revised policies like Group Mediclaim Insurance and Medical Assistance scheme to include same-sex partners of employees, launched a Global Policy on Prevention of LGBTQ+ Discrimination and signed as a supporter of the United Nations Standards of Conduct for Business Tackling Discrimination against LGBTI People.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.