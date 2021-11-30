“Mere Meharbaan” single song Presented By Kranti Shaanbhag and RD beats Original, Satya S Sing, will give a new challenge to music industry

Instagram influencers “Deepak Joshi” and “Angel Rai” are featured in single song “Mere Meharbaan” of RD beats Original presented by Kranti Shaanbhag. The song gives a feel of true love and genuine respect for relationship goals. The songs tag line itself depicts that “because every picture has a story to tell”.

The song is penned by “Samir Khan Royal” and composed by “Salman Aman” whereas direction and choreography is done by “Sujit Kumar” DOP is “Giftee Mehra”. The song “Mere Meharbaan” hits more than 8 lakh views on you tube and still counting. “RD Beats Original” purely provides opportunity to the true and genuine actors. Few recently released work of RD Beats Original’s “Dillardashor” and “Shivaterasahara” “On the Floor” are getting positive and immense responses on the floor on you tube channel.

The song “Mere Meharbaan” showcases the love story of a couple since childhood and how they get happily married ever after.

Apart from RD Beats original channel “Mere Meharbaan” is also realeased on streams like Spotify, Jio Sawan, hungama music and other streaming paltforms. The major Instagram influencers are playing a role of a couple in this heart-touching song of the year.

“Angel Rai” and “Deepak Joshi” having their followers in millions are said to be casted in this music single. Surely this music single is going to be a hit in Bollywood.