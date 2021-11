Sharika Enterprises has received order worth Rs 10.47 crore including taxes. The company has bagged order from LS Cable India for supply of optical ground wire. Earlier, the company had received order from Punjab Energy Development Agency amounting Rs 81.30 lakh Including Taxes.

Sharika Enterprises operate in the infrastructure sphere in India focusing on the power sector and work with international and Indian power equipment manufacturers and involved in project management/EPC contractors.