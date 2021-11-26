Seamec gains as its subject vessel ‘Seamec Princess’ deployed with Posh Subsea Pte

Seamec is currently trading at Rs. 1075.35, up by 6.85 points or 0.64% from its previous closing of Rs. 1075.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1096.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1096.00 and Rs. 1025.00 respectively. So far 985 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘T ‘ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1284.35 on 07-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 385.50 on 17-May-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1115.80 and Rs. 1025.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 2734.08 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 72.04%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 2.62% and 25.33% respectively.

Seamec’s subject vessel ‘Seamec Princess’ has been contracted with Posh Subsea Pte for working at Mumbai High Offshore. The tenure of the contract is for a firm period of 21 days with option for extension. The contract will commence between the window period of November 25, 2021 to November 30, 2021. The aggregate value of contract is about $1.46 million exclusive of GST.

Seamec is engaged in the business of operating multi-support vessels for diving and for providing underwater/sub-sea engineering services, deep sea diving, and inspection of underwater structures, repairs and maintenance of offshore platform fire-fighting services and rescue operations.