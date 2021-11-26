Engineers India surges on entering into strategic alliance with CHEMPOLIS for green technologies

Engineers India is currently trading at Rs. 73.60, up by 1.90 points or 2.65% from its previous closing of Rs. 71.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 72.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 73.85 and Rs. 72.25 respectively. So far 88594 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 93.60 on 03-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 67.65 on 23-Aug-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 73.85 and Rs. 70.35 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 4029.84 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 51.32%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 18.81% and 29.87% respectively.

Engineers India (EIL) and CHEMPOLIS OY, Finland have signed a strategic alliance for conversion of Biomass to Green fuels. This agreement shall pave the way to pursue business development in the sunshine area of Renewables i.e. Cellulosic 2G Ethanol Technology. This is an important milestone for EIL in expanding its wings into the futuristic green technologies beyond robust Oil & Gas portfolio and continues the journey towards building the Nation’s future towards Net Zero.

Engineers India is engaged in the business of providing engineering and related technical services for petroleum refineries and other industrial projects.