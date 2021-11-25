Bharti Airtel rises on conducting India’s first 5G trial in 700 MHz band in partnership with Nokia

Bharti Airtel is currently trading at Rs. 762.15, up by 3.40 points or 0.45% from its previous closing of Rs. 758.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 760.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 767.75 and Rs. 753.05 respectively. So far 158402 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 781.90 on 24-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 450.19 on 25-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 781.90 and Rs. 733.25 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 447914.05 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 55.86%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 39.02% and 5.13% respectively.

Bharti Airtel has successfully conducted India’s first 5G trial in the 700 MHz band in partnership with Nokia. Airtel has been allotted test spectrum in multiple bands by the government’s Department of Telecommunications for the validation of 5G technology and use cases. The demonstration, which was conducted on the outskirts of Kolkata, was also the first 5G trial in Eastern India.

Leveraging the enhanced propagation characteristics of the 700 MHz band, Airtel and Nokia were able to achieve high speed wireless broadband network coverage of 40 Km between two 3GPP standard 5G sites in real life conditions. Airtel used equipment from Nokia’s 5G portfolio, which included Nokia AirScale radios and standalone (SA) core. Airtel is spearheading 5G in India. Earlier this year Airtel demonstrated India’s first 5G experience over a live 4G network. It also demonstrated India’s first rural 5G trial as well as the first cloud gaming experience on 5G. As part of 5GforBusiness, Airtel has joined forces with leading global consulting and technology companies and brands to test 5G based solutions.

Bharti Airtel is a leading integrated telecommunications company with operations across Asia and Africa.