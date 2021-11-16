Ruchi Soya Industries reports 30% rise in Q2 net profit

Ruchi Soya Industries has reported results for second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company has reported a rise of 29.61% in its net profit at Rs 164.27 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 126.74 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 50.62% at Rs 6010.99 crore for Q2FY22 as compared Rs 3990.73 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

Ruchi Soya Industries is a leading manufacturer and India’s largest marketer of healthier edible oils, soya food, premium table spread, vanaspati and bakery fats. It is also the highest exporter of soya meal, lecithin and other food ingredients from India.